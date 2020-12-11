Older vaccine platforms hold supply edge: Bill Gates

US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, commended the fact that multiple vaccines were developed less than 12 months into the pandemic. (AFP)

Covid-19 vaccines developed using a new platform of messenger RNA, such as those by Moderna or Pfizer, have showed promise but older platforms that use inactivated or weakened viruses, such as that by Oxford-AstraZeneca, hold the edge for public distribution because of easy scalability, cost and temperature stability, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates said on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview, Gates touched upon the challenge to equitably distribute vaccines between rich and poor countries, and hoped that the world can go back to normal by the first half of 2022.

“I think we will raise the money and we’ll have the manufacturing capacity, and so that, you know, for the rich world in 2021 and for the world as a whole... in the first half of 2022, we should be able to get the vaccine coverage that largely brings this pandemic to an end,” he said, hours before the foundation announced a grant of $250 million in the fight against Covid-19, taking its total commitment to fighting the pandemic to $1.75 billion.

The comments came days after the United Kingdom, and then Canada, approved the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine for public distribution. Pfizer and Moderna used a new technology to build their vaccines that used a single strand of mRNA, which carries genetic information for protein synthesis and triggers an immune response in the patient’s body.

In contrast, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, which Gates hoped the UK would approve by the end of 2020, used a cold-causing virus isolated from chimpanzees that instrued human cells to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and induce an immune response.

This vaccine, which is being produced locally by the Serum Institute of India, can be distributed more easily than the mRNA vaccines that require storage at temperatures comparable to that of Antarctica.

Gates commended the fact that multiple vaccines were developed less than 12 months into the pandemic.

“Now, the mRNA platform is not a fully mature platform...The actual thermostability and cost and scalability of making an mRNA vaccine is not as good as it will be for AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. Some of the other constructs the world knows how to scale up, and 5-10 years from now, we will get the [mature] mRNA platform, [and it] will get rid of those problems,” he said.

With vaccine development in its last lap and many countries gearing up for regulatory approval, the focus has shifted on public immunisation with many reports pointing out that rich countries had an enormous advance in stockpiling.

On Tuesday, a global campaign for vaccine distribution said nine out of 10 people in poor nations could miss out on getting vaccinated next year because a few rich countries have hoarded 53% of all doses – far more than they need.

Gates, founder of Microsoft Corporation and one of the pioneers of the home computer revolution, admitted that equitable distribution of resources was a challenge but underlined that having a second source of manufacturing locally – such as SII – can blunt the problem.

“The rich countries will get somewhat more of the early allocations, but if we really push on getting these factories running, then we can make it so [that] it’s not such a severe problem... So, the only way around this problem is to get a lot of capacity, and that’s why it’s important that we have these vaccines that are cheaper and easier to scale -- they get into the mix,” he said.

Currently, the SII is on course to make 1 billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and 2 billion doses of the Novovax vaccine candidate. Johnson & Johnson – which is also developing a vaccine – is talking to other Indian firms to scale up capacity.

Gates felt that Covax – a partnership of vaccine developers and countries set up by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), and World Health Organization – was “a little slow” because the United States had not yet shown up to put money into the initiative.

Covax – in which rich countries essentially subsidise vaccine distribution in poor countries but which also works as a hedge for rich nations to ensure access to any successful vaccine – aims to source and distribute two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

“We need to get at least $4 billion in there, for this Gavi vaccine procurement effort. And I am hopeful, you know, but we haven’t got that yet, and there is a question that we get it before January 20th. I can’t prove it, but I think that we will get it at some point in time, and I do think that getting the US to step forward like it has in the past, for things like HIV and malaria, that it has a proud record there… I do think that will start to unlock a lot of other money,” he said.

January 20th is when US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in.

Gates said there was still a lot about the infection that was still not understood well, such as why it didn’t hurt African nations as badly as the rest of the world, or why models to predict virus behaviour were not very accurate.

He felt that other vaccines would get approved by the summer of 2021 and focus will shift to the distribution logistics. But by then, he cautioned, only the rich countries would have had more vaccine coverage than others.

“So, the rich countries will be going mostly back to normal. But I still think because the virus will be in the world, we still will be somewhat conservative about large public events, we will still have some mask-wearing...They won’t be totally back to normal but sometime in the first half of 2022, I do think we will be able to say that we’re back to normal.”