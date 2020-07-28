Oldest living IAF fighter pilot Dalip Singh Majithia turns 100, Air chief extends greetings

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

IAF extended best wishes to Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (retd) on his 100th birthday on Monday. (@IAF_MCC/Twitter Photo )

Retired Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, who holds the distinction of being the oldest living IAF fighter pilot, turned 100 on Monday.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria extended his greetings to the centenarian who had retired in August 1947 when India achieved Independence.

“IAF extends its best wishes to Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia (retd) on his 100th birthday today. He retired in Aug 1947 & holds the distinction of being the ‘oldest’ IAF fighter pilot now,” the IAF tweeted.

 



Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria conveyed warm greetings and heartiest congratulations to Majithia on behalf of all air warriors, the IAF said.

It also shared a short video clip on him on Twitter.

