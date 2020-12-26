Omar alleges NC candidate forced to join Apni Party, claims to have phone recording

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir walks before a press conference at his residence, in Srinagar. (AFP)

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre is interfering with the outcome of the recently-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also alleged that a lawmaker of the NC was forced to join the Apni Party. He pointed out that shortly after the results were announced two members of his party were also detained.

Also Read: J-K administration interfering to change DDC results, says Omar Abdullah

“The government has started to harass those who fought the election in Shopian. They are being put under preventive detention for no reason,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Two senior leaders of the National Conference were detained after the declaration of the DDC poll results. One lady of our party who won in the election in Shopian was forced to join the Apni Party. We have a phone recording to prove it,” said Omar Abdullah.

The NC leader was referring to the induction of Yasmeena Jan to the Apni Party, led by former J-K finance minister Altaf Bukhari. Jan had contested and won the polls as a National Conference candidate from Imam Sahib-I in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Abdullah had earlier on Friday blamed the police and Jammu and Kashmir administration of facilitating horse-trading after the results of the DDC polls were declared. He also took to Twitter to criticise the J-K administration.

Also Read: The Number Theory| Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir

“This explains why our leaders in Shopian district are being put under “preventive arrest” by the police. J&K police & the administration are facilitating horse trading & defections. The woman shown here joining the BJP’s B-team contested & won elections on an NC mandate,” Omar said on Twitter.

The DDC elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir across eight phases and the results were released on Tuesday. The BJP secured victory with 75 seats and the People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration won 110 seats. Independent candidates have secured wins in 50 constituencies.