On 74th I-Day, take pledge to fulfill PM’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shah

In an earlier tweet, Shah had also saluted all the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives in the Independence struggle and those who had made the supreme sacrifice for its security and unity. (Reuters file photo)

On 74th Independence Day, all Indians should take a pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products. Best wishes on Independence Day,” Shah said in a tweet.

“Today we are very proud that the dream of independent, strong and capable India dreamt by our freedom fighters is being brought to reality by PM Narendra Modi. On one side poor and deprived classes were given homes, electricity, health insurance while on the other, India was made a stronger nation,” he added.

In an earlier tweet, Shah had also saluted all the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives in the Independence struggle and those who had made the supreme sacrifice for its security and unity.

Also read| ‘Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Earlier, Modi also extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion.

“Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” the Prime Minister tweeted.