On 74th Independence Day, PM Modi pays homage to security forces, Covid-19 frontline workers

On 74th Independence Day, PM Modi pays homage to security forces, Covid-19 frontline workers

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 07:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hidustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the 74th Independence from the Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his homage to all those who have laid their lives down in the line of duty, members of the armed forces and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the country celebrated the 74th Independence Day.

Wearing a white and saffron turban, the Prime Minister also pointed to the absence of the hundreds of school children who sit in front of the dais every year. He said the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the celebrations as he also acknowledged the corona warriors and all those who have succumbed to the viral disease.

“In this extraordinary time of Corona, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen, servicemen, many people, are working round the clock, regardless of their lives, with the spirit of Seva Parmo Dharma,” he said.

In his Independence Day speech last year, PM Modi had talked about the decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special rights and ban against triple talaq among the bold moves of the first 10 weeks of his second term.



Modi also talked about his aim to turn India into a $5-trillion economy within five years and announced the creation of a new post of chief of defence staff to ensure better coordination of the army, navy and air force, along the lines of western military forces.

A multilayered security ring, including snipers from the National Security Guard (NSG), elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, has been thrown in around the Red Fort. More than 300 cameras have also been installed and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock.

Around 4,000 security personnel stood guard at the Red Fort in adherence with social distancing norms. There was heavy security deployment along the route taken by the Prime Minister to reach Red Fort as well.

Eight roads—Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover—have been closed from 4am to 10am.

