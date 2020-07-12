Sections
On a strong footing in fight against Covid-19, says Shah

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday said that India, despite being densely populated, had coped well with the Covid-19 crisis under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the health services of most developed nations collapsed because of the pandemic. He added that there was no sense of panic in India over the outbreak.

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), or central paramilitary forces, for a mega plantation drive with a target of planting 13.7 million saplings by end of this month across the country.

“The battle against Covid-19 is being carried out under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with people’s participation. Today India is leading a successful fight in managing the pandemic in the country. At a time when the health services of even the most developed countries were collapsing under its impact, the whole world was concerned how would India, - such a big densely populated country with a federal structure -- fight this pandemic, but today the most successful fight against this pandemic has been fought in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah said

He added: “We are on a strong pedestal in the fight against Covid-19 under the leadership of the Prime Minister with the motto ‘One People, One Thought, One Nation’.”



Unlike in other parts of the world, where only the governments are fighting the pandemic,in India, 1.3 billion citizens and state governments in India are united in fighting the threat, Shah said.

“Nowhere across the country is there is a state of panic, in fact we are committed in facing this challenge and are resolute in overcoming this pandemic,” Shah added.

The home minister lauded CAPFs for the role they were playing in fighting Covid-19. CAPFs have lost 31 troopers to the pandemic so far, he said,

