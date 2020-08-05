Sections
Home / India News / On bhoomi pujan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home

On bhoomi pujan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home

PM Modi arrived in the temple town of Ayodhya this morning for the groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple at the very site where the Bajri Masjid once stood.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hinduastan Times New Delhi

PM Modi is the first prime minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi to offer prayers at the sanctum sanctorum where the deity has been worshipped since 1949. (Photo@nsitharaman)

On the big Ram temple bhoomi pujan day in Ayodhya, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcased a rangoli or kolam on Lord Ram made at the little temple at her place.

“In many homes, a rangoli/kolam is made afresh each day with rice powder. This, today, in the little temple at my place,” tweeted the minister.

 

PM Modi arrived in the temple town of Ayodhya this morning for the groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple at the very site where the Bajri Masjid once stood. The masjid was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.



PM Modi is the first prime minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi to offer prayers at the sanctum sanctorum where the deity has been worshipped since 1949, escalating the row over the small plot of land on which a mosque had been built in the 16th century.

Hindus believe the Babri Masjid, was built over a temple dedicated to Lord Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site.

