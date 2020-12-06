On BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, Bengal governor reminds state to ‘uphold Constitution’

Expressing his anger towards the West Bengal government, Dhankhar said he has sent them multiple reminders but to no avail, adding that the state is functioning unconstitutionally. (ANI/Twitter)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged the West Bengal government to uphold the Constitution and expressed concern about the political situation in the state. Dhankhar said he is deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is shifting from the path of the Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion of the 64th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Dhankhar claimed that the state of West Bengal is “virtually on fire”. Expressing his anger towards the West Bengal government, Dhankhar said he has sent them multiple reminders but to no avail, adding that the state is functioning unconstitutionally.

“The state is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can’t be countenanced. I have sent them multiple reminders, but no effect on them is a very big indication that it would take me a lot of effort to say the state government is functioning constitutionally. It is very unfortunate that their work is such that I am being forced,” he said according to news agency ANI.

Dhankhar hoped that the state government would understand the letter and spirit of the Constitution and come to the right path. “I hope they will give it topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit,” he added.

Dhankhar paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Red Road in Kolkata on Mahaparinirvana Diwas, observed on the death anniversary of the leader.

This isn’t the first time Dhankhar has lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee led government. He had been flagging concern over law and order and other issues in several tweets in the past and seeking a response from the chief minister’s Office (CMO).

On November 18, he had pledged to ensure the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021 will be conducted in a free and fair manner in the state. “I will do everything in my power to ensure that the people of West Bengal get a free and fair election without violence. I have nothing to do with the outcome, only the upholding of the process of law and voter satisfaction,” Dhankhar had said.