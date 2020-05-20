‘On CM’s direction, Covid-19 testing and treatment to be done free of cost’: Top UP health official

Prayagraj: A medic conducts thermal screening of migrants from Chhatisgarh as they wait for registration to travel to their native places during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed testing and treatment for Covid-19 to be done free of cost.

“Anyone having a symptom of Covid-19 can contact any government district hospital for a test. If your reports come positive then your treatment will be done without any charges,” Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh reported 269 new positive cases of coronavirus. Active cases of coronavirus in the state stand at 1,955 while 123 deaths have occurred due to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 3,000 people, 2,918 to be precise, have been cured till now, Prasad stated.

The coronavirus tally in India has breached the one-lakh mark. The country has reported 106,750 positive cases of coronavirus till date.

While 42,297 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion or have been discharged from hospitals, 3,303 patients have succumbed to death.

Maharashtra continues to lead the national tally with more than 35,000 people infected from coronavirus in the state. On Wednesday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stood at 37,136. Mumbai alone has reported more than 22,000 cases. The state has witnessed 1,325 coronavirus fatalities while more than 9,500 people have recovered from the disease.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi are states with a high incidence of coronavirus cases. The cases here have crossed the 10,000 mark.

Union Health Ministry, joint secretary on Wednesday said that the rate of recovery in Covid-19 patients across the country is improving.

“When the first lockdown started, the recovery rate was around 7.1%. The recovery rate during the second lockdown was 11.42%, it then rose to 26.59%. Today, the recovery rate is 39.62%,” Agarwal said during a briefing today.