Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / On Covid-19 treatment fee, Supreme Court’s question to private hospitals

On Covid-19 treatment fee, Supreme Court’s question to private hospitals

The top court clarified that it is not asking private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients for free, but is only asking those who have been given land at concessional rates by the government to treat certain number of such infected patients for free.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The ‘Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ is aimed at providing health cover to poor and vulnerable persons in the country. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Private hospitals were asked by the Supreme Court on Friday if they can treat the coronavirus patients at the much lesser fee as charged under the government’s affordable insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

The ‘Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ is aimed at providing health cover to poor and vulnerable persons in the country.

The top court clarified that it is not asking private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients for free, but is only asking those who have been given land at concessional rates by the government to treat certain number of such infected patients for free.

“I just want to know if hospitals are ready to charge at Ayushman rates?,” CJI SA Bobde observed during the hearing which was conducted through video-conferencing.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the apex court that the government is doing its best and people who cannot afford treatment are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The country has been reporting a high number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. There were 9,851 new Covid-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours across the country, the Union health ministry data showed today.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MyGate implements GDPR guidelines to give users complete information
Jun 05, 2020 14:21 IST
World Environment Day: Beauty and the eco-conscious shopper
Jun 05, 2020 14:18 IST
Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder
Jun 05, 2020 14:13 IST
Possible No Time to Die plot leaks reveal explosive details about Bond film
Jun 05, 2020 14:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.