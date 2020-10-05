Sections
Home / India News / On directives of Priyanka Gandhi, 9-member Congress delegation meets Balrampur rape victim’s kin

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, the delegation met the family members and enquired about the details of the case.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Balrampur

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Delhi-Noida border as she attempts to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, in Noida. (PTI)

On the directives of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a nine-member delegation of the party on Monday met the family of a Dalit woman who died here after allegedly being raped by two men.

Later, talking to newspersons, Mishra said she will be handing over a report of the case to Priyanka Gandhi soon and also meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

She said her party demands proper security for the victim’s family and immediate arrest of all culprits.



We also demand a compensation of Rs one crore for the family and a government job for one of family members, she said.

To a question, Mishra said crime rises under a government which gives shelter to criminals and the BJP government in the state is an example of that.

She cited the Unnao rape case and Chinmayanand case among others to stress the point.

The 22-year-old Scheduled Caste woman died while being taken to a hospital after she was allegedly raped last week. Both the accused in the incident have been arrested.

