‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods

A video featuring personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) taking a pledge to boycott Chinese goods was the result of “emotions” and is “not the official stand”, said a spokesperson from the world’s largest paramilitary force.

Officials said the incident reportedly took place on June 2 at a force camp in Sopore in north Kashmir prompting the CRPF to issue a statement, saying “there is a video going viral on social media regarding some CRPF personnel taking a pledge not to use foreign goods”, adding that they are looking into the matter.

“This is not the official stand of CRPF and some personnel of a unit based in Kashmir have taken the pledge out of emotions at local-level,” said DIG Dinakaran, spokesperson, CRPF.

In the video, a group of men dressed in combat uniform standing in a row in an open field are seen taking oath in Hindi by raising hands to boycott Chinese products: electronic goods, clothes, food, among other things.

Recently, Ladakh-based innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk had appealed to Indians to boycott Chinese products in the backdrop of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Wagchuk’s video from Ladakh drew over 20 lakh views in two days but he says that those should be converted into something concrete that would bite the Chinese government.

He insisted the people’s “wallet power” could be an ideal supplement for the army’s capabilities to safeguard our borders in Ladakh.

India’s trade deficit with China is massive at $56.77 billion. The bilateral trade between India and China was $93 billion last year after it fell by about $3 billion as both countries experienced economic slowdown.