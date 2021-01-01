Sections
'Strengthens cooperative federalism': PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Conceptualised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, the project aims to identify and mainstream several innovative technologies from across the world which are sustainable and disaster-resilient.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) -India , conceptualised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The project aims to identify and mainstream several innovative technologies from across the world which are sustainable and disaster-resilient.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said the six projects would give housing projects in the country, adding that this will also strengthen the cooperative federalism. The prime minister further said that earlier, housing projects were not taken seriously in the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted, “On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India Awards. Join Live at 11 AM.” Under the project, LHPs will be constructed in Agartala, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai and Ranchi, with each location getting more than 1,000 houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The period of construction is maximum 12 months from the date these sites are handed over to the construction agency after all statutory approvals.

 

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and chief ministers of Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh respectively, also addressed the gathering.

