Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Ayush minister to launch naturopathy hospital for tribals in Pune

On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister for Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), will virtually inaugurate a naturopathy hospital for tribals at Gohe Budruk near Pune, Maharashtra.

The hospital aims to serve as a naturopathy and yoga treatment centre for tribal patients and also as a training unit for the tribal youth for these two Ayush streams.

It will study tribal health practices and develop a repository in the long run.

“This health facility is the result of a memorandum of agreement signed between director, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), and the project officer, integrated tribal development project, Godegaon, Pune, under which the handing over of the premise of a tribal school for the setting up of a yoga and naturopathy hospital was envisaged. This project has the special mandate of using naturopathy and yoga treatment for tribal patients and managing their immune deficiency disorders. This hospital-cum-training centre is expected to serve as a model unit for the rest of the country,” said the Ayush ministry in a statement.

The 20-bed hospital includes separate wards for men and women, a yoga hall, a diet centre and an array of natural therapies. It will also have an outdoor patient department (OPD) facility.

It will concentrate primarily on nutritional needs of the tribals through the locally available resources and provide a self-sustainable healthcare model using natural therapeutics.

“Besides serving as a healthcare centre, it will also provide training to the young tribal men and women to deliver simple naturopathy treatments, which will benefit the entire community in the long run. It will empower them to become self-employed. It will also help them in getting employment in yoga centres, wellness and spa industry, where there is a growing demand for workforce,” the statement added.