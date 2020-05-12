They ‘personify abundant compassion’: PM Modi on International Nurses Day 2020

New Delhi, May 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and extended wishes and his gratitude on the occasion of the International Nurses Day. The prime minister said that the nurses are doing great work “towards defeating Covid-19”.

He said that the nursing community is extremely hardworking and “personify abundant compassion.”

“International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families,” the prime minister tweeted.

The PM reiterated the commitment towards working for the welfare of the nursing community and to ensure that more opportunities are available in the field.

“Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers,” the prime minister said.

Several other politicians and leaders lauded the nursing community for their selfless, indefatigable spirit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of coronavirus is “remarkable”.

“On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts,” the home minister tweeted.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described nurses as “the unsung heroes” and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the nurses community for working tirelessly, round the clock to save lives.