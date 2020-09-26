Sections
On last day of monsoon session, no-confidence motion defeated in Karnataka assembly

An angry Yediyurappa responding to Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar’s charges and said that he would retire from public life if it was proved that either he or any member of his family were involved in corruption.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:36 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The Congress had alleged at a press conference that the family members of chief minister BS Yediyurappa were involved in graft, citing a sting operation by a private television channel. (PTI PHOTO.)

On the final day of the week-long monsoon session in Karnataka, the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress party was defeated after more than five hours of acrimonious debate by a voice vote. Three days earlier, the Congress had alleged at a press conference that the family members of chief minister BS Yediyurappa were involved in graft, citing a sting operation by a private television channel.

Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah led the charge in the assembly and alleged that the government had failed on all fronts including maintaining probity in public life. An angry Yediyurappa responding to Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar’s charges and said that he would retire from public life if it was proved that either he or any member of his family were involved in corruption. “It is you who have levelled the charges. It is for you to prove the same. I will quit public life if it is proved that any member of my family was involved (in corruption).”

The Congress had alleged that members of Yediyurappa’s family including his son Vijayendra who is a VP of the state unit of BJP, son-in-law Virupakashappa Maradi and grandson Shasidhar Maradi had collected Rs 17 crore as a bribe in a tender related to a Rs 666.22 crore Bangalore Development Authority construction project citing an alleged sting done by a local television channel. The contractor has filed a case against the TV channel and Vijayendra has served a defamation notice.

Earlier the controversial land reforms and APMC bills were passed in the house after much debate. The opposition had then walked out protesting against the bills.

