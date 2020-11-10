Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / On Pfizer’s big announcement, India says in touch with all Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

On Pfizer’s big announcement, India says in touch with all Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

The health ministry’s comment came after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced that its vaccine against coronavirus disease, which is jointly being developed with BioNTech SE, was more than 90 per cent effective based on Phase 3 trial.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday crossed 8.59 million, according to the Union health ministry’s data. In the last 24 hours, India reported 38,073 new Covid-19 cases and 448 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 127,059. (File photo for representation)

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday India’s national expert group on the Covid-19 vaccine administration is in conversation with all vaccine manufacturers, including domestic and foreign. When asked if India was conducting discussions with Pfizer regarding its vaccine against Covid-19, the health ministry’s Rajesh Bhushan said, “The national expert group on Covid-19 vaccine administration is in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers including domestic manufacturers and foreign manufacturers.”

Bhushan’s comment came after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced that its vaccine against coronavirus disease, which is jointly being developed with BioNTech SE, was more than 90 per cent effective based on Phase 3 trial.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday crossed 8.59 million, according to the Union health ministry’s data. In the last 24 hours, India reported 38,073 new Covid-19 cases and 448 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 127,059.

The current Covid-19 tally stands at 8,591,730 in the country. India so far has lodged over 7.9 million recoveries from the coronavirus disease, the highest recovery count in the world, the health ministry further said.



“In India, recovered cases have crossed 79 lakhs, which is the highest in the world. On average, 51,476 cases have recovered daily in the last week,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary of the Union health ministry.

Meanwhile, India has so far conducted nearly 12 crore tests for Covid-19. “More than 11.96 crore Covid-19 tests conducted till now; more than 11 lakh tests conducted daily during last week. Daily positivity rate during last week recorded at 4.2 per cent,” the health ministry said.

According to the data provided by the health ministry on Tuesday, 54 per cent of new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours are from six states and Union territories, including Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Nov 10, 2020 17:32 IST
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Nov 10, 2020 17:31 IST
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Nov 10, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

23 Indian sailors docked off Chinese port not allowed to disembark
Nov 10, 2020 17:43 IST
Mumbai: Only two Jain temples permitted to open during five-day Diwali festival
Nov 10, 2020 17:40 IST
Vietnam dropped from 2021 F1 calendar, Saudi Arabia added
Nov 10, 2020 17:41 IST
Family builds Disneyland roller coaster in backyard. Video will impress you
Nov 10, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.