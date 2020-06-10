Sections
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting, seeking answers from the Central government on the China aggression in Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, stepping up the attack, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the China issue. (Photo ANI)

Questions on international matters are not to be answered on social media platforms, pointed out Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in pithy advice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s constant probing of the China question.

“Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter. He is the same man who asked for evidence after the Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack,” Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress leader has been tweeting, seeking answers from the Central government on the China aggression in Ladakh.

Earlier today, the former Congress president, stepping up the attack, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue. “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he tweeted.



The latest salvo comes even as the Chinese troops at the four standoff points in Ladakh have started thinning out. A Major General-level meeting is also scheduled between the two sides to work out the mechanics of scaling down troops on both sides of the Line of Actual Control.

On Tuesday, a group of retired officers of the armed forces deplored Rahul Gandhi’s statements on India-China border issue, terming them as ill-conceived and against national interest.

“We, as a group of senior armed forces veterans, strongly deplore the ill-conceived and ill-timed statements and tweets of Rahul Gandhi questioning the handling of India-China border disputes by our armed forces and the Government of India,” the group of nine retired army officers, including Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Lt Gen R N Singh and Maj Gen M Srivastava, said in a statement.

His statements are “patently harmful to our national interest. In the past too, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders questioned the Indian armed forces’ ground and air strikes”, they said.

