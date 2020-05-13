On video, migrant seeks help in returning home; found dead a day later

In the video, a distraught Biswal had requested the company and the Odisha government to make arrangements for his return to his village, failing which he had threatened to commit suicide.

At a time when migrant workers all over the country are making a dash to their homes either by walking or cycling, an Odia youth in Haryana allegedly hanged himself from a tree on Wednesday. A day earlier, he had posted a video on Facebook seeking help to go home.

Gangadhar Biswal, a migrant worker from Bajapur village of Rajkanika block under Kendrapara district, was found hanging from a tree in Yamuna Vihar area of Haryana this morning by his friends.

A few days ago, Biswal had recorded a video narrating how he wanted to come back to his village. Biswal had alleged that the company had defaulted in payment of their dues.

In the video, a distraught Biswal had requested the company and the Odisha government to make arrangements for his return to his village, failing which he had threatened to commit suicide. A roommate of Biswal said that he was sick for the past few days and was under severe mental duress.

“Gangadhar was under financial pressure as the construction firm we worked for had shut down. The company was earlier giving us money to meet food and other basic needs. When it stopped giving money, we ran out of all our savings. His family had asked him to send money and this may have triggered the mental distress,” his roommate said. When asked by HT whether the video had been sent to any officials, the roommate said that Gangadhar hoped somebody would see it on the social media site itself.

Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma said that he has spoken to Gurugram district collector. The collector said the block development officer has been asked to give Rs 10,000 to Biswal’s family. Further action will be taken once an inquiry is done.

On May 9, a 29-year-old migrant worker from Bengal working at an under-construction building on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology in Bhubaneswar too had hanged himself to death. The man from Malda district, working as a mason, was under duress after work stopped in the institute. The deceased mason and other members of his group reportedly had an argument with their contractor a few days ago over demands of going back to their village.