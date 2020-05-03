On World Press Freedom Day, BJP’s JP Nadda praises journalists for Covid-19 job

Sections
Updated: May 03, 2020 13:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On this day (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) president JP Nadda on Sunday praised journalists for their doing their job during the coronavirus pandemic despite the risk involved.

“Press is the 4th pillar of our democracy & plays a great role in the nation by shaping opinions and creating awareness. On this #WorldPressDay, I salute our media persons for risking their lives to make public aware of various aspects of COVID-19,” Nadda posted on Twitter.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of Unesco’s General Conference.

May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek, is since then observed worldwide as the World Press Freedom Day.



India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142 out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released last month.

