Sections
Home / India News / Once a coronavirus hotspot, Covid-19 recovery rate in Indore now at healthy 64%

Once a coronavirus hotspot, Covid-19 recovery rate in Indore now at healthy 64%

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city and also held a meeting at the Indore District Collector’s office on Monday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On reaching Indore, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underwent a thorough health checkup at the airport. (ANI PHOTO.)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Covid-19 recovery rate has climbed to an encouraging 64% in Indore, which was earlier identified as a coronavirus hotspot with a high concentration of positive cases.

“The recovery rate in Indore is over 64% now. Positive cases are being reported but more and more people are recovering. With the cooperation of the people, the situation in Indore is now under control,” Chouhan said on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city and also held a meeting at the Indore District Collector’s office on Monday.

On reaching Indore, the MP chief minister underwent a thorough health checkup at the airport.



Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 9,401 Covid-19 positive cases while the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2,658.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday had announced that shrines in Bhopal and Indore, two major Covid-19 hotspots in the state, will not open their doors for devotees today.

The famous Mahakal Temple, however, and four other shrines in Ujjain city, another Covid-19 hotspot in the state, will see entry of devotees on Monday in a staggered manner, after closure of these shrines for more than two months now, according to the district administration.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on June 1 announced opening of the shrines across the state from June 8. However, he had made it clear earlier, that the decisions on commercial activities and other establishments will be taken by district crisis management groups in every district after reviewing the Covid-19 situation over there.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I remember when we hit sixes & chased 200+: Samson on friendship with Pant
Jun 08, 2020 15:14 IST
Wholesome meet-cute to getting married: Watch this couple’s sweet journey
Jun 08, 2020 15:10 IST
‘Inhuman, not acceptable’: Chhattisgarh CM reacts to viral clip showing police official thrashing people
Jun 08, 2020 15:12 IST
Amitabh Bachchan makes case for ‘tadi’ on Mr Natwarlal’s 41 years
Jun 08, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.