Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week

Nearly 1,900 coronavirus cases have been reported from Dharavi of which 939 have recovered, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshit Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A doctor check temperature of a resident at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing drive at Dharavi in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Mumbai’s civic body officials have said that no coronavirus fatalities have been reported from the slum area of Dharavi in the past week and that it could be close to flattening the Covid-19 curve.

“Dharavi has not reported a single death in the last six days, which is the first major indicator that we are on the right track. The number of people getting discharged is also increasing,” BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North Ward, Kiran Dighavkar said.

“A total of 34 people had tested positive for coronavirus on June 1 which has now come down to 10,” Dighavkar said.



The official said that aggressive testing and the setting up of fever clinics helped in tackling the Covid-19 challenge in the area which is among the most densely populated in the country.

“With the help of fever clinics, we could identify the people showing symptoms similar to that of coronavirus infection. We isolated them immediately which helped in either containing further transmission of the virus or spreading any kind of infection from those who are feeling unwell,” he said.

Mumbai is one of the top Covid-19 hotspots in the country. The city has reported over 48,000 Covid-19 cases till date while over 1,600 people have succumbed to death. Maharashtra continues to lead the Covid-19 state tally with 85,975 coronavirus cases - more than China’s total.   

(With inputs from PTI)

