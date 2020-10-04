Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / One Assam Rifles personnel killed in militant ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

One Assam Rifles personnel killed in militant ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

The incident took place around 9 am on near Jairampur when a group of militants attacked a water tanker belonging to the 19 Assam Rifles.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:06 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

No militant outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. (Representative Photo/PTI)

One Assam Rifles personnel was killed and another was injured in an ambush by militants in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am on near Jairampur when a group of militants attacked a water tanker belonging to the 19 Assam Rifles.

“The ambush happened in the morning. One person is stated to have died and another is critically injured,” T. Tangha, a senior police officer in Changlang told HT over phone.

According to unconfirmed reports, the militants first detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the road and then sprayed the tanker with bullets before fleeing the spot.

The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary outfit has not issued any official statement about the incident. No militant outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Oct 04, 2020 18:14 IST
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Oct 04, 2020 18:27 IST
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Oct 04, 2020 16:42 IST
IPL 2020, Live: Pressure on David Warner as asking rate climbs
Oct 04, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

‘I have all the time in the world for my daughter…’
Oct 04, 2020 18:44 IST
UK’s Boris Johnson defends coronavirus strategy as infections soar
Oct 04, 2020 18:39 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 04, 2020 18:29 IST
Experts from India, Japan discuss ways to strengthen healthcare for elders
Oct 04, 2020 18:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.