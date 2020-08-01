One held for allegedly thrashing man transporting meat in Gurugram, FIR registered

One person was arrested on Saturday accused of allegedly publicly thrashing a 27-year-old man Lukmaan transporting meat in his vehicle in Haryana’s Gurugram. Police officials said an FIR has been registered in the case, news agency ANI reported.

“A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up and taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuries. When police intercepted, this group created a ruckus. One person named Pradeep has been arrested,” ACP Gurugram Pritpal Singh said, reported ANI.

The video of the incident was shared widely on social media on Friday. In the video, a man is seen seated on the ground and being thrashed by foot, as onlookers around him stand and record the incident on mobile phones.

The video also showed the group of men kicking and dragging the pick-up driver, while one of them used a small hammer to hit the victim multiple times. One of the videos showed a policeman standing next to the victim, dressed in a T-shirt and track-pants, while several people were seen witnessing the violence unfold, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police officials, Lukmaan was also chased by some men on motorcycles. “Victim Lukmaan told the police that he was transporting buffalo meat in his pick-up truck from Nuh to Sadar Bazar area of Gurgaon. When he reached Gurugram, he was chased by some men on motorcycles. He sped away but got waylaid and thrashed by them,” Gurugram police PRO Subhash Boken told PTI.