One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur

One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur

One person was killed and four members of his family were injured when a nearly 50-year-old dilapidated house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city early Monday morning, officials said.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Nagpur

The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in the Sadar area, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said. (File photo for representation)

The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in the Sadar area, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.

Five people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to hospital, he said.

Among them, a 43-year-old man, identified as Kishore Govind Teksultan, was declared brought dead, another official said.



The other four, including a senior citizen, are members of his family and undergoing treatment in the hospital for their injuries, he added.

A police official said 14 members of the Teksultan family were staying on the first floor, while seven tenants were residing on the ground floor of the house which was in a dilapidated condition.

The Sadar police have registered an accidental death case and started a probe.

