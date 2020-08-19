Sections
Home / India News / One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Based on specific inputs about...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The encounter between militants and security forces took place in Chitragam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian. (ANI  )

One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

The encounter is still underway.



More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

