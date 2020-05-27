One more Covid-19 positive case reported from Gurdaspur district

Sections
Updated: May 27, 2020 18:00 IST

By Kamaljit Singh Kamal, Hindustan Times Gurdaspur

An employee thermal screens a passenger before allowing into Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Monday, May 25, 2020/ representative image. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

A 43-year-old man resident of Dorangla village, which is located 12 kilometres from Gurdaspur district headquarters and close to the international border between India and Pakistan, reported coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday.

The patient works in Mumbai and had returned to his native village a few days ago amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Kishan Chand, Civil Surgeon, Gurdaspur, said that the patient has been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Dhariwal.

The district health authorities have also collected the swab samples of his family members and those who came in contact with him upon his return to his native village, Dr Chand added.



Gurdaspur district has 11 active Covid-19 patients to date, of which eight are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Batala and the rest three in Dhariwal’s Community Health Centre.

So far, 122 patients have recovered and three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from Gurdaspur district.

