One more dies in Assam floods, over 3 lakh people affected in 13 districts

Flood affected people use rafts made of banana trunks to move to safer places at Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam. (PTI)

As the third wave of floods hits Assam, nearly 3.18 lakh people across 13 districts have been affected. One more person died due to drowning on Monday taking the total number of deaths this week to two.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 389 villages in 23 revenue circles have been affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

One person drowned at Raha in Nagaon district on Monday. Earlier, another person had drowned in Kampur area of the same district on Saturday.

The flood-affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Majuli, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

A total of 13,463 hectares of crop area has been affected due to flooding and 117 people are taking shelter at two relief camps in Nagaon districts, the ASDMA bulletin mentioned.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat and Tezpur while Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers have crossed the red mark at three places.