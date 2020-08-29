One more dies of Covid-19 in J-K, death toll climbs to 679

A medic collects swab sample from an ITBP jawan for Covid-19 test at Raghunath Bazaar in Jammu. (PTI)

With the death of a 68-year-old Covid-19 patient on Saturday, the death toll across Jammu and Kashmir has now gone up to 679.

“A 68-year-old patient from Bhagwati Nagar with comorbidities died of Covid-19 on Saturday morning,” said a senior doctor at the government medical college and hospital.

Till Friday, the union territory had a cumulative figure of 35,831 Covid-19 positive cases of which 27,372 have recovered so far. There were 7,781 active cases till Friday.

A total of 9,29,733 people have been tested so far across Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 696 positive cases were reported on Friday.

Also read: As cases surge at state secretariat, Goa orders 50% staff to report to work

Jammu district administration has said that targeted testing showed a Covid-19 positivity rate of four percent.

“There is no need to panic. This is the only way we will be able to segregate the infected people and put them in isolation thereby arresting the spread of the virus,” said Jammu deputy magistrate Sushma Chauhan.

“Friday was the third day of targeted testing started by Jammu district administration. I thought it would be valuable to share initial trends emerging from Jammu. In urban areas of Jammu (mainly markets), 6,960 samples were taken and antigen tests were performed, out of which 309 positive cases have been reported which forms 4.4 percent positivity rate,” she said.

“In rural areas, 1,071 samples were tested, out of which 14 have tested positive which forms the positivity rate of 1.4 percent. A total of 8,031 tests were conducted out of which 323 were tested positive and therefore the positivity rate stood at 4 percent,” she added.