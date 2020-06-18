Sections
Home / India News / One more elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh, sixth in 10 days

One more elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh, sixth in 10 days

A forest official said the elephant did not die due to natural causes but the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:26 IST

By Ritesh Mishra| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Raipur

The tusker was found dead in Behramar village under Chhal forest range of Dharamjaigarh division. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Another wild elephant was found dead in Raigarh district on Thursday taking the toll of jumbo deaths to six in the last ten days in Chhattisgarh, forest officials said.

Forest officials on Thursday morning found the carcass of a tusker was in Behramar village under Chhal forest range of Dharamjaigarh division.

“The elephant did not die due to natural causes but the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report and the investigation is going on,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey.

On Tuesday, an elephant died after coming in contact with a live electric wire at a farm in Raigarh district after which five people, including three employees of the state power company, were booked.



On the same day, an elephant calf died after it got stuck in marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two elephants were found in the Pratappur forest range while another jumbo was found dead in neighboring Balrampur district. The postmortem report suggested that the elephants died due to toxicity, infection and cardiac arrest.

Later, three state forest officials and a guard were suspended, while a show cause notice was issued to a divisional forest officer in Balrampur for alleged dereliction of duty.

On Wednesday, the state government decided to step up measures for the conservation and protection of wildlife in the state and develop two hospitals with all facilities for the treatment of wild animals.

Officials present in the meeting informed chief minister Bhupesh Baghel that in the last 10 years, the state has recorded an increase in the population of wildlife, including elephants whose number rose from 225 to 290 during the period.

The CM issued necessary guidelines for the monitoring of wild animals in the state forests and improving measures for their conservation, the official said

North Chhattisgarh is home to around 240 wild elephants, which roam in plains of the state. Several reports of human-elephant conflicts surfaced in the last few years in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

80K Covid cases by June-end? BMC says can’t predict peak yet
Jun 18, 2020 23:25 IST
70% JNU teachers feel online education cannot replicate classroom survey: Report
Jun 18, 2020 23:20 IST
India confirms participation in virtual meeting of RIC foreign ministers
Jun 18, 2020 23:20 IST
Delhi to use school auditoriums to add beds
Jun 18, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.