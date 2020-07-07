One more Maoist eliminated in Odisha, among the dead is one with Rs 20 lakh reward on head

The latest encounter took place during a combing operation by a team of security personnel based on an intelligence input. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)

A day after four Maoists including two women were killed in an encounter with police in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, another Maoist was eliminated in the same area on Monday evening.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh said the encounter took place when a joint team of district voluntary force and special operation group (SOG) was conducting combing operation following an intelligence input in Sirsa forest of Tumudibandh block on Monday evening.

During the operation, some Maoists opened fire and the security personnel retaliated. On Tuesday morning, the body of an active member of the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali division of CPI-Maoist outfit was recovered along with two weapons and some other Maoist articles from the spot.

Also Read: Maoists preponed tactical counter-offensive campaign in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, police said the identity of three of the four Maoists killed in the Sunday operation has been established. One of them was identified as Kosa Sodi alias Sukru, a member of the Odisha state committee of the CPI(Maoist) with a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head. Sodi hailed from Malkangiri district and had taken the place of Sabyasachi Panda after his expulsion from the outfit in 2012 and is involved in a number of cases. Two others were identified as Itesh and Reena, both area committee members with rewards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads.

Sunday’s encounter of Maoists was the first by police in Odisha this year. In August last year, police in Malkangiri district had killed Rakesh Sodhi, a platoon commander with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head during an encounter. A policeman, too, was killed and another was critically injured in that encounter.