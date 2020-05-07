One more SpiceJet staff tests positive for Covid-19, had worked at Delhi airport last

Sections
The airline said that it is taking all possible measures to provide appropriate medical care to their infected employee.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:07 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Airline sources said that the infected cargo handling employee had last reported for duty on May 3 at the Delhi airport. (AP PHOTO.)

One more SpiceJet employee has tested positive for Covid-19 taking the airline’s tally of coronavirus positive patients to three employees till date.

“One of our colleagues at SpiceJet has tested positive for Covid-19. He had last reported for duty on May 3 at the Delhi airport. As a precautionary measure, all staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next two weeks,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the Government of India and WHO,” added the spokesperson.



Airline sources said that the infected cargo handling employee had operated on a Delhi- Patna flight earlier this week.

According to the airline, it is disinfecting all their aircraft since January end. The disinfectants, the airline said, are being used as per WHO standards.

A SpiceJet pilot was the first person from the airline to be detected positive for Covid- 19, in March. According to the airline, he had not flown any international sector flight and had last operated a Chennai to Delhi flight.

One of the airline’s engineers had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 27, making him the airline’s second Covid-19 infected case. The engineer had last reported for work on April 22 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and was found Covid-19 positive on Monday, April 27.

