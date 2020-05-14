Sections
Home / India News / ‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants

‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants

Around 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August, while complete portability will be achieved by March next year.

Updated: May 14, 2020 18:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The FM also said that eight crore migrant workers who do not have either a central or state PDS card, will get 5 kilogram of grains per person and 1 kilogram of ‘chana’ for the next two months. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announcing the second tranche of the economic stimulus package, said ration cards will be made portable to allow migrant workers to access food grains across states. The ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme will be fully operational by March 2021.

Around 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August, while complete portability will be achieved by March next year.

The FM also said that eight crore migrant workers who do not have either a central or state PDS card, will get 5 kilogram of grains per person and 1 kilogram of ‘chana’ for the next two months.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of ‘temporarily’ adopting the one nation one ration card scheme during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown period to enable the migrant workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) get subsidised foodgrain.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Rs 20 lakh cr Covid package’s 2nd chunk delivered: Total economic pkg in numbers
May 14, 2020 18:40 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

Haryana Roadways drives out of lockdown, puts operations in first gear from Friday
May 14, 2020 18:55 IST
40-year-old labourer held for raping teen daughter in Ludhiana
May 14, 2020 18:55 IST
Bengal tea gardens hope ‘absentees’ will return as reverse migration peaks
May 14, 2020 18:49 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Relief Package is call for promotion of local Indian brands feels LD Sharma of Mayhigh Films
May 14, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.