Home / India News / 'One-of-its-kind spiritual journeys': All you need to know about Ramayana cruise service

‘One-of-its-kind spiritual journeys’: All you need to know about Ramayana cruise service

The tour will cover a distance of approximately 15-16km. There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by the many episodes of television series on the Ramayana, and will be followed by a Saryu Aarti

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 22:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government will soon launch a luxury cruise based on the epic Ramayana on the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways ((HT Photo)

The government will soon launch a luxury cruise based on the epic Ramayana on the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways. On Tuesday, Union minister for ports and shipping Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting for the implementation of cruise service.

“It will be the first-ever luxury cruise service on the Saryu river (Ghagra/National Waterways-40) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It aims to give a mesmerising experience to devotees with one-of-its-kind spiritual journeys while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river Saryu,” the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said on Tuesday.

The ministry has also released an artist’s sketch of the proposed cruise vessel that will be taking devotees on a ride.

Here is all you need to know about this newest project in Uttar Pradesh:



1. Tourists on this ‘Ramcharitmanas Tour’, will be able to watch an exclusively made film of 45-60 minutes duration, based on the Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas. It will cover the period from the birth of Lord Ram to his coronation.

2. The tour will cover a distance of approximately 15-16km. There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by the many episodes of television series on the Ramayana. The tour will be followed by a Saryu Aarti.

3. The fully air-conditioned cruise boat’s interior will depict various scenes from the Ramayana.

4. The cruise boat will seat 80 tourists and will be equipped with bio-toilets and hybrid engines system to make it environment friendly.

5. It will also be equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities for the comfort of the tourists.

6. Tourists will be able to enjoy the scenic beauty of the ghats of Ayodhya through the panoramic glass windows.

