Home / India News / One-third of Chennai residents wear masks correctly: Survey

One-third of Chennai residents wear masks correctly: Survey

The survey teams randomly selected 60 streets across all 15 zones in Chennai and “observed 30 individuals consecutively at each point twice a day in the morning (8-10 am) and evening (4-6 pm)”

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:30 IST

By Divya Chandrababu,

A vendor sells masks on a street in Chennai on June 15, 2020. (PTI)

Only one- third of Chennaiites wear masks correctly, a joint survey by Greater Chennai Corporation, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) has found amid easing of all restrictions related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Among the 3,600 individuals, who were observed for the survey across all age groups and gender, it was found that 72% of people who live in slums and 64% of the public who live in non-slum neighbourhoods did not cover their noses and mouths properly as a safeguard against the raging pandemic.

Mask compliance was found to be highest in non-slum neighbourhoods in south Chennai (42%) and the lowest in slums in north Chennai (23%).

The teams randomly selected 60 streets across all 15 zones in Chennai and “observed 30 individuals consecutively at each point twice a day in the morning (8-10 am) and evening (4-6 pm),” the survey stated.



The survey was conducted between 16 and 19 October at assorted locations, including residential areas, markets, bus stops, traffic signals and religious places.

Similar surveys will be conducted every few weeks to monitor mask compliance.

Chennai reported 2,03,685 Covid-19 cases and 3,706 deaths related to the viral infection till Thursday.

