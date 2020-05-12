‘One virus has destroyed the world’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday where he talked about the Covid-19 stuation in the world as well as India and announced a special economic package.

The package, said PM Modi, combined with the recent decisions by the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come to about Rs 20 lakh crore - nearly 10 per cent of India’s Gross domestoc Product or GDP.

Here are the 10 quotes from PM Modi’s 33-minute address:

• The world has been fighting coronavirus crisis for four months now. It has infected more than four million people and killed over 2.5 lakh. Indians too have lost their family members. I express my condolences. One virus has destroyed the world.

• This is an unprecedented crisis; we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well. Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belongs to India. India’s self-reliance addresses concerns about world’s happiness, cooperation and peace

• India didn’t produce any PPE (personal protective equipment) kits before Covid-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks; now we are producing 2 lakh of each

• Medicines supplied by India have infused new hopes in the world which is fighting battle of life and death. India has resources and talent, it will make best products, improve quality and supply chain

• India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars - economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand

• I am announcing special economic package which will be key to making country self-reliant. This special package will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore which is nearly 10 per cent of India’s GDP. It will have emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws.

• Beginning Wednesday, finance minister will announce details of special economic package. Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry

• In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands. So, I appeal to Indians to be ‘vocal about local’ - buy local products and advertise them too.

• Coronavirus is going to be a part of our lives for long time, but we can’t let our lives revolve around it only

• ‘Lockdown 4’ will be different and have new rules, The country will be informed about it before May 18. This era of self-reliance will be our new pledge and new festival; we have to move on with new resolve