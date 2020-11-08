Sections
Home / India News / ‘One who took the party to masses,’ PM Modi meets LK Advani on his birthday

‘One who took the party to masses,’ PM Modi meets LK Advani on his birthday

He is an inspiration to millions of party workers, PM Modi wished Advani at the latter’s residence on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on the occasion of Advani’s birthday. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were also present.

“Hearty birthday wishes to Shri LK Advani ji who played a significant role in the development of the country and also in taking the party to the masses. He is an inspiration to millions of party workers. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Narendra Modi tweeted earlier.

 

“Advaniji toiled selflessly for the development of the country. He played a significant role in making BJP national. Heary wishes on his birthday and prayers for his long and healthy life,” Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.



 

 

Lk Advani was born on November 8 in 1927 in Karachi. Advani, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are founder members of the BJP.

