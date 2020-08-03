Sections
Home / India News / Curfew in Srinagar to prevent protests on first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5

Curfew in Srinagar to prevent protests on first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5

Meanwhile the Covid-19 related restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have been extended up to August 8.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:32 IST

By Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Arpan Rai,

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard by a closed road, as Kashmiris marked Eid during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in in Srinagar. (AP)

Fearing protests by separatists on August 5, the Srinagar administration on Monday decided to impose curfew upto Wednesday with immediate effect.

Meanwhile the Covid-19 related restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have been extended up to August 8.

District magistrate Srinagar Shahid Chaudhary, in an order, while quoting a report of SSP Srinagar, stated that separatists and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August, 2020 as black day, raising apprehensions of violence.

“ There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property,” he said.



He said such gatherings would also be detrimental to the efforts of containing Covid-19.

“The report has further made a case that to prevent such violence and loss of life and property , it is immenent to impose curfew in the district,” the DC said and ordered for complete restrictions on public movement and curfew in the district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants
Aug 03, 2020 21:32 IST
Sushant’s sister Priyanka remembers late brother in heartbreaking post
Aug 03, 2020 21:33 IST
Chris Woakes happy being away from the spotlight
Aug 03, 2020 21:29 IST
Curfew imposed in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5
Aug 03, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.