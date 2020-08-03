Curfew in Srinagar to prevent protests on first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard by a closed road, as Kashmiris marked Eid during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in in Srinagar. (AP)

Fearing protests by separatists on August 5, the Srinagar administration on Monday decided to impose curfew upto Wednesday with immediate effect.

Meanwhile the Covid-19 related restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have been extended up to August 8.

District magistrate Srinagar Shahid Chaudhary, in an order, while quoting a report of SSP Srinagar, stated that separatists and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August, 2020 as black day, raising apprehensions of violence.

“ There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property,” he said.

He said such gatherings would also be detrimental to the efforts of containing Covid-19.

“The report has further made a case that to prevent such violence and loss of life and property , it is immenent to impose curfew in the district,” the DC said and ordered for complete restrictions on public movement and curfew in the district.