Online booking on IRCTC for 200 trains to begin at 10 am today

Special Shramik trains are being run by the Railways since May 1 to ferry migrants during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The Railways will today commence bookings for the second lot of trains announced on Wednesday. The booking will start at 10 am.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, it said. Those with waiting list tickets will not be permitted to board the train, the Railways added.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued on board to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal (instant) and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

The Railways had on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

It said that these will have both air conditioned (AC) and non-air conditioned classes and fully reserved coaches.

Also Read: List of trains that will start operation from June 1

These special trains will run on the pattern of regular trains, covering tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai and Kolkata, the Railways said.

Fare shall be as normal, it said. But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved. Seats will be provided to all passengers, it added.

Just like the 15 pairs of special trains being run on the Rajdhani routes, on these trains too face cover/mask and Aarogya Setu app will be compulsory and passengers have to reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of train.

Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel and those found symptomatic will get full refund, railways said.

All quotas in these trains have been restored and concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients.Passengers have also been asked to carry their own linen and only packed food items will be available in the panty cars on payment basis, the Railways said.

These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains being run since May 12.