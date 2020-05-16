Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Online database for migrants to monitor their movement, help with travel

Online database for migrants to monitor their movement, help with travel

The mobile numbers of the people will be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant families and workers wait at a temporary shelter home.( Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

The Centre on Saturday said it has developed an online national migrant information system to capture the movement of stranded labourers heading home and to further facilitate their travel.

“This system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers. It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall Covid-19 response work,” read the order from the ministry of home affairs.

Amid a nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of migrants, for days together now, have been walking or hitchhiking their way to homes.

“The portal will work as a central repository and help in sending as well as receiving state/district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly,” the order said.



The states will be able to visualise how many people are going out from where and how many are reaching destination states. The mobile numbers of the people will be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha woman and minor son die after she sets herself and her sons afire
May 16, 2020 20:57 IST
Chandni Chowk to stay shut till May 31, says traders’ union
May 16, 2020 20:51 IST
Take prior permission before retuning to Kolhapur: Patil
May 16, 2020 20:49 IST
It’s time to leave the past behind and move on in the new world
May 16, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.