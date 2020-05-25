Online meetings for house panels unlikely

The plan to hold online meetings of Parliamentary panels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown seems to have been put in cold storage. Preparations have started for the usual, in-camera meetings at the Parliament complex.

“So far, nine rooms in the Parliament House and annexe are identified for holding regular meetings of the 24 department-related standing committees and another six rooms are being prepared for other committees of both the Houses,” said a senior official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

Rajya Sabha chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla factored in the resumption of flights and train services between Delhi and state capitals to draw up the plan for holding regular meetings of House panels, the official said.

The concept of online meetings of Parliamentary panels was proposed when flights and train services were stopped as part of the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in March.

Both Naidu and Birla started discussions with senior officials to explore the possibility of holding online meetings—something that has never happened since the panels came into existence in 1993. Now they are focused on preparations for regular meetings.

Before Lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31, Naidu held an hour-long meeting with Birla on May 23. The secretaries general of both the Houses and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

“Both the Presiding Officers have taken note of the resumption of air and train services in the country this month,” said the senior official cited above.

A second senior official said the concept didn’t have overwhelming support. The chairmen of four panels (all from the Congress)-- information technology panel chief Shahi Tharoor, Pubic Accounts Committee chairman Adhir Chowdhury, home affairs panel head Anand Sharma and environment panel chairman Jairam Ramesh -- had favoured online meetings.

The officials also pointed out that only the main committee room in the annexe has enough space to maintain social distancing. Naidu and Birla said extra seats with mike facilities must be provided in the other rooms too.