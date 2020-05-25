Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Online meetings of the parliamentary panels unlikely

Online meetings of the parliamentary panels unlikely

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has factored in the resumption of domestic flights and passenger train services between Delhi and various state capitals to chalk out the plan for regular meetings amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:45 IST

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi Delhi

There was a clamour for holding online meetings when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. (PTI)

Preparations have started in earnest to hold usual in-camera meetings at the Parliament complex, as an earlier plan to hold online meetings of the parliamentary panels appear to have been junked.

“So far, nine rooms in the Parliament House and annexe have been identified for holding regular meetings of the 24 department-related Standing Committees and another six rooms are being prepared for other committees of both the Houses,” said an official.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has factored in the resumption of domestic flights and passenger train services between Delhi and various state capitals to chalk out the plan for regular meetings amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-1) outbreak.

There was a clamour for holding online meetings when the lockdown restrictions were imposed.



On Saturday, Naidu held an hour-long meeting with Birla, as lockdown 4:0 is tipped to end on May 31. The secretaries-general of both the Houses and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

“Both the presiding officers have taken note of the resumption of air and train services in the country,” said a senior official.

Only the chairmen of four panels -- all of them from the Congress -- were in favour of holding digital meetings. Information technology panel head Shashi Tharoor, pubic account committee chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, home affairs panel head Anand Sharma, and environment panel chairman Jairam Ramesh had suggested online meetings.

The officials also pointed out that only the Main Committee Room in the annexe has enough space to maintain social distancing norms. Naidu and Birla said that additional seats with microphone facilities would be installed in the other rooms as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Anushka Sharma wish Karan Johar on 48th birthday
May 25, 2020 12:09 IST
Bihar records 180 new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 2,600
May 25, 2020 12:06 IST
Chhattisgarh purchased 98% of the total forest produce amid lockdown
May 25, 2020 12:03 IST
After red alert, IMD says relief from Thursday with rains and thunderstorms
May 25, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.