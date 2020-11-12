Sections
Only 0.45% of India's Covid-19 patients on ventilator: Govt data

Only 0.45% of India’s Covid-19 patients on ventilator: Govt data

Also, 4.09% of the total cases are on oxygen support, and 2.73% are undergoing treatment in the intensive care units. This means around 6-7% of the total active Covid-19 cases are serious enough to be put on oxygen therapy

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 09:12 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A majority of active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, with only 0.45% of them currently on ventilator support, shows government data.

The Centre has been advising states to remain vigilant in the winter and the long festive season as they could threaten the gains made in the fight against the disease over the last 10 months.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has called Covid-appropriate behaviour the most potent social vaccine. “…focus on higher testing especially in districts with higher positivity; mandatory testing of symptomatic negatives by rapid antigen test; focus on high-risk groups and vulnerable populations for severe acute respiratory infection, Influenza like illness surveillance which can give indication of infection; increase the contact tracing of close contacts of positive cases; proper follow up and monitoring of those under home isolation, especially the vulnerable groups.”

Vardhan, who has been reviewing Covid-19 situation in the country, has been emphasising upon the importance of widespread awareness campaigns so that people under home isolation could reach hospitals in time for effective clinical management. He has said that efforts should be made to reduce deaths in the first 24, 48 and 72 hours that were still high in many districts even as the case fatality rate (CFR), which is the proportion of deaths as compared to the number of people testing positive for the disease, in India currently is 1.48%.

India’s Covd-19 CFR is among the lowest in the world. The current global fatality rate is around 3%.

