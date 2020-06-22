Only 3 saints each from all Akhadas to take holy dip during Mahakumbh if Covid-19 crisis prevails: CM Rawat

If the Covid-19 situation prevails till next year’s Mahakumbh in Haridwar then only three saints each from all the 13 Akhadas will be allowed to take a holy dip (Shahi Snaan) for symbolic participation in Mahakumbh, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.

CM Rawat shared the information with the media following a meeting with the prominent saints of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad to discuss the issues pertaining to next year’s Mahakumbh in the holy city of Haridwar in the Himalayan state. The meeting was held with the saint community representatives on Sunday evening in Dehradun.

Rawat said, “During the meeting, we had discussed the issues related to organising the Mahakumbh amid the ongoing pandemic. With the consent of all the saints, it was agreed that there may be some restrictions during the mega event in case the pandemic situation prevails. However, it would be organised as per the auspicious dates only, no change in them.”

Mahakumbh is organised after every 12 years in four places of the country as per Hindu tradition including, Haridwar, Ujjain, Allahabad and Nasik. The Haridwar Mahakumbh will start from mid-January till April next year. The state government had been expecting at least 15 crore people from all over the world to attend the four-month-long event.

Revealing further details of the meeting, Rawat said, “During the meeting, it was also decided that if there is no change in the pandemic situation till the Mahakumbh, then three saints each from all 13 Akhadas will take a symbolic holy dip during the first Shahi Snaan (royal bath) on March 11 which is the most auspicious of all holy baths during Mahakumbh.”

“However, before that, a final decision would be taken after a discussion with the saints. Everything will be decided with their consent only,” he said.

Meanwhile, the officials of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad have also said that it will abide by any decision taken by the government in consultation with the saints considering the pandemic.

Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary Akhada Parishad said, “We will follow whatever decision is taken by the government as it is important to take care of the health and safety of the saint community during the mega event in view of the pandemic.”