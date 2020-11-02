Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Only 6.83% active Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 91.68%: Health ministry

Only 6.83% active Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 91.68%: Health ministry

“53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country,” according to the ministry of health and family welfare’s release.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The Union health ministry on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs.

With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday.

“53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country,” according to the ministry of health and family welfare’s release.

The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months.



On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said.

At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours.

“With 78 per cent of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka has contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and west Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Nov 02, 2020 14:50 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Nov 02, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

‘I Retire’: Sindhu’s cryptic post sends shock waves on social media
Nov 02, 2020 16:00 IST
Armed gunmen stage attack on Kabul University, Taliban denies involvement
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport
Nov 02, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex ends 144 points higher; financial stocks sparkle
Nov 02, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.