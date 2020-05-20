Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Only 6% cases need hospitalisation, over 40,000 have recovered: Govt

Only 6% cases need hospitalisation, over 40,000 have recovered: Govt

Only 0.45% of Covid-19 patients in India need ventilator support currently, compared to the estimated 2-3% globally.

Updated: May 21, 2020 03:03 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A doctor takes a swab sample of a resident at a coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Just about 6.39% of active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India need hospitalisation, according to the latest government data that indicates the outbreak has not been as severe in the country as in certain other countries. Only 0.45% of Covid-19 patients in India need ventilator support currently, compared to the estimated 2-3% globally.

Intensive care treatment was being provided to about 3% cases as of Wednesday.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union ministry of health, said the recovery rate of patients has also improved from the earlier 7.1% in late March when the lockdown to check the pandemic spread was imposed to the current 39.62%. “It is a positive sign to see that more than 40,000 positive cases have recovered, and those needing hospitalisation are much less than global figures,” said Agarwal at a briefing on Wednesday.

Agarwal said 15 worst-hit countries with over 1.4 billion population have reported 3.6 million cases. He added India has a population of 1.37 billion population but has reported just around 100,000 cases so far.



“[The] 15 countries have reported at least 34 times more cases and 83 times more deaths as compared to India, which says a lot about measures taken by us to manage the situation. India’s focus has always been on taking preventive action,” said Agarwal.

India has only 7.9 cases per 100,000 population compared to 62.3 globally. The global average rate is 4.2 deaths per 100,000 population while in India, it is 0.2. The government has attributed this to timely case identification and clinical management.

India’s testing capacity has also been strengthened. Over 100,000 tests have been conducted daily since Monday. With 1,07,609 Covid-19 tests since Tuesday, their number has gone up to over 2.5 million in 555 labs.

“Of all the labs active for Covid testing in India, 391 are part of the Indian Council of Medical Research [ICMR] network and 164 are private... Of all the samples tested in a single day, 89,466 were tested in government labs and 18,143 in private laboratories,” said Dr RR Gangakhedkar, who heads ICMR’s epidemiology and communicable disease division. He confirmed the government was in the process of reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis and treatment modality for Covid-19.

Dr Jugal Kishore, who heads the community medicine department at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, said the Covid-19 lockdown was supposed to buy time, which it has managed to do.

“...and to consolidate the gains, people will now need to incorporate the behavioural changes for good such as avoiding mass gatherings, wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, following cough etiquettes, and staying at home if feeling sick,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.