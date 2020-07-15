Sections
Home / India News / Only God can save us from Covid-19: K’taka health minister

BengaluruKarnataka health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that “only God has to save us from Corona”, even as the state edged past Gujarat to...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST

By Venkatesha Babu,

Bengaluru

Karnataka health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that “only God has to save us from Corona”, even as the state edged past Gujarat to report the fourth-highest number of coronavirus disease cases in the country.

Addressing reporters in Chitradurga, the minister said, “Worldwide the number of Corona cases is increasing. All of us should be alert. Whether you are ruling or in opposition, rich or poor, the virus doesn’t discriminate. Cases - I am sure one hundred percent - will only go up in the next two months. One can keep claiming government negligence or irresponsibility of ministers or that cases are going up because of a lack of coordination among ministers. All of these allegations made are far from the truth. Only God can save us from Corona.”

On Wednesday, the state recorded its biggest single day spike of over 3000 cases. As many as 3176 new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the state tally to 47,253. Of these, 18,466 have been discharged from the hospitals after recovery, and 928 deaths.



Bangalore continued to account for the bulk of new cases, with 1975 fresh infections on Wednesday. The city currently has 17051 active Covid-19 cases. Bengaluru is under a week-long lockdown till July 22.

Meanwhile, Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that a Rs 5000 incentive would be provided to plasma donors in the state.

Plasma therapy is seen as one of the more promising cures for Covid-19.

