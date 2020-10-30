Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Only installed wife on CM’s chair’: Nitish attacks Lalu on women welfare

‘Only installed wife on CM’s chair’: Nitish attacks Lalu on women welfare

Otherwise, he did nothing for the women of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an election campaign rally in Sheohar on Friday. (PTI)

In a sharp attack on jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the only step that Lalu took for the welfare of women of the state during his regime was to install his wife on the chair when he went to jail. Without taking Lalu’s name, the CM said, “They are talking today, but how was the condition of women earlier? They were ignored, nobody paid attention to their issues.” He was addressing an election rally at Parbatta, which will vote in the second phase on November 3.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar election

“When he was sent to jail, he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the chair, but did nothing for the welfare of the women otherwise,” he said. Rabri Devi was made the chief minister of the state in 1997 when Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

“If Bihar has progressed today, the biggest reason is women’s participation. Promoting women is our commitment,” the JD(U) chief said. Talking about economic empowerment of women, he said his government started the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as JEEViKA, by taking loan from the World Bank and the initiative has expanded today.

A few days ago, Nitish Kumar hurled another personal attack on Lalu on the same issue of women empowerment as he said people who produce seven to eight kids can’t be entrusted with the responsibility of Bihar. “They don’t have any faith on daughters. They had 7-8 daughters before they had a son. What kind of Bihar they want to make?” Nitish Kumar had said, without naming Lalu.



 

On Friday, Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted mocking D(U)-NDA’s promise of self-reliant Bihar. “Onions are priced at Rs 100 per kg. Oil prices are soaring, unemployment is increasing. How this ‘double-engine’, ‘jumla’ government will make self-reliant Bihar.”

Lalu Prasad was granted bail in one of the fodder scam cases by the Jharkhand high court. The other case is to be taken up on November 9. If he gets bail, he will walk free on November 10, on the day the results of the three-phase Bihar elections will be announced.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Oct 30, 2020 21:07 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

US may need France-like lockdown to beat Covid-19
Oct 30, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam-Mizoram border row intensifies, highway blocked for 3rd day
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
Maradona turns 60, dreams of scoring another against England
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch and all the latest news
Oct 30, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.