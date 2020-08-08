‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning

The gratitude note shared by actor Rhea Chakraborty who insists it was written by Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Photo)

A day after the Enforcement Directorate interrogated actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with money laundering allegations levelled against her by Sushant Sing Rajput’s father, the actor said in a statement that the only thing she had in her possession were a note of gratitude and a water bottle - both belonging to the late actor.

“I am grateful for my life, I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for sir in my life. I am grateful for ma’am in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life,” read the note released by Chakraborty.

Explaining the names in the Sushant’s note, Chakraborty left a message, saying, “And this is his handwriting Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma’am is my mom, Fudge is his dog.” However, it wasn’t clear when the note was written or how she found it.

“The only property of Sushant that I possess,” said Chakraborty posting the image of a water bottle which she claims is of the late actor.

The ED questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for over eight hours on Friday.

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, questioned Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, and her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput.

Their statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Requesting anonymity, ED officials privy to the details said the agency was looking into Chakraborty’s income tax returns and investments. The officials said Chakraborty responded to most of the questions. ED is expected to focus on Chakraborty’s income, business deals and professional deals.

The ED filed a case on July 31 on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by the Bihar Police. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajput’s father KK Singh who accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning of his money. He also alleged that his son’s credit cards were with Chakraborty.

In addition to the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), too, has launched a probe on the request of Bihar and has named Chakraborty, her brother and four other family members apart from unknown persons as accused.

Chakraborty initially refused to appear before the agency, citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court. She has requested that the FIR filed in Patna be transferred to Mumbai, arguing that Bihar Police have no jurisdiction. Bihar rejected the claim.