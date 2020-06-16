Sections
Home / India News / Only sewage treatment plant in North-East inaugurated in Manipur

Only sewage treatment plant in North-East inaugurated in Manipur

The Imphal Sewerage Project Phase-I with a capacity of 27 MLD was constructed with a cost of Rs 345.43 crore and was launched in 2005.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Imphal

Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurating the project on Monday. (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

The Imphal sewage treatment plant, the only one in the North-East, was formally inaugurated on Monday. Two Integrated Water Supply Projects were also inaugurated along with it by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Singh was accompanied by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Losii Dikho. They inaugurated the projects through video conferencing.

“Water is Life, we can’t survive without water. To give potable water to all the people of the State is a serious concern of the Govt. Glad to inaugurate two water supply projects and Imphal Sewerage Project Ph-1 today at different parts of Imphal East & Imphal West Dists.via VC,” he said on Twitter.

 



“About 3,000 households have been connected by the Imphal Sewerage project so far and we’re targeting to provide the facilities to around 12,000 households,” the chief minister said in a video clip which was shared with the media after the inauguration.

He appreciated the then government for taking up project and also appealed to the city dwellers, particularly those residing in the municipal areas, to avail the facility by connecting with the new (sewage) project to control pollution.

The Imphal Sewerage Project Phase-I with a capacity of 27 MLD was constructed with a cost of Rs 345.43 crore and was launched in 2005.

PHE Minister Losii Dikho said the project will benefit thousands in the Imphal area.

Dikho further said that the New Development Bank has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore to provide potable water to every household, adding that all the necessary processes including tenders, issue of work order etc have been completed.

He also informed that major water supply schemes at Tamenglong, Senapati and Churachandpur districts will also be inaugurated soon.

Mentioning that water is precious, the minister said that the Nambul River Rejuvenation project which aims to control river pollution by intercepting and treating urban waste between Iroisemba and Heirangoithong through a treatment plant at Mongsangei, has been started. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 95 crore.

The Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area Phase-I at Porompat in Imphal East District was constructed at a cost of Rs 636.19 lakh while the Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area Phase-I at Iroisemba Hilltop in Imphal West District was constructed at the project cost of Rs 736.77 lakh.

L Susindro, Chairman Loktak Development Authority, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner (PHE) Nidhi Kesarwani, Secretary to Chief Minister Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Chief Engineer (PHE) Haobam Sunil and others were also present during the event.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: Coronavirus infects more than 8 million globally
Jun 16, 2020 09:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Commercial demand for dairy products dips due to Covid-19 lockdown and all the latest news
Jun 16, 2020 08:54 IST
In wake of U-17 women’s plight, AIFF okays diet aid
Jun 16, 2020 08:52 IST
Tata Motors to shed 1,100 JLR jobs after pandemic hits earnings
Jun 16, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.